STR: Europe hotel pipeline for May 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
Europe reported 77,360 rooms in 487 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 21.3% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Four European countries reported more than 5,000 rooms In Construction:
- United Kingdom (15,119 rooms in 114 projects)
- Germany (13,415 rooms in 66 projects)
- Turkey (8,280 rooms in 51 projects)
- Russia (8,061 rooms in 42 projects)
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.