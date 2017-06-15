HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 4-10 June 2017, according to data from STR.

In comparison with the week of 5-11 June 2016, the industry recorded the following:

Occupancy: -0.8% to 73.0%

Average daily rate (ADR): +1.5% to US$128.37

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +0.7% to US$93.73

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando, Florida, saw the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (+6.3% to 76.2%) and RevPAR (+16.4% to US$86.00). ADR in the market was up 9.6% to US$112.86.

Four additional markets experienced a double-digit lift in RevPAR for the week: Atlanta, Georgia (+14.0% to US$82.16); Seattle, Washington (+12.4% to US$183.51); Denver, Colorado (+12.4% to US$132.99); and St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois (+11.9% to US$83.07).

Seattle was the only Top 25 Market to show double-digit growth in ADR (+10.4% to US$199.93).

San Francisco/San Mateo, California, reported the steepest decline in RevPAR (-18.6% to US$196.88), due mainly to the week's largest drop in ADR (-14.1% to US$226.02). Occupancy in the market fell 5.3% to 87.1%.

Three other markets saw a double-digit decrease in RevPAR: New Orleans, Louisiana(-16.9% to US$90.49); Houston, Texas (-16.3% to US$59.76); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey (-10.0% to US$105.35).

New Orleans was the only other market with a double-digit drop in ADR (-13.7% to US$132.04).

Houston experienced the week's greatest fall in occupancy (-9.7% to 60.9%).

