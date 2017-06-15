Performance

STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for May 2017

LONDON -- STR's May 2017 Pipeline Report shows 60,167 rooms in 385 hotel projects Under Contract in the Central/South America region. The total represents a 10.3% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with May 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Central/South America region reported 29,687 rooms in 184 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 0.2% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Four countries in the region reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction: