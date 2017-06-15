STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for May 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Central/South America region reported 29,687 rooms in 184 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 0.2% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Four countries in the region reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction:
- Brazil (16,207 rooms in 93 projects)
- Colombia (4,200 rooms in 26 projects)
- Chile (2,365 rooms in 15 projects)
- Argentina (1,206 rooms in 10 projects)
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.