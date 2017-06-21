With its coastline, mountains and desert, a rich cultural and historical heritage and its strategic location within the Mediterranean, Morocco benefits from a strong tourism potential.

Currently undergoing large-scale development to reach its objective of 20 million visitors by 2020, Morocco's tourism sector is set to post around 7% growth per year, driven by the diversification of its offering, towards city breaks, beach resorts and cultural tours. Marrakesh and Casablanca are currently positioned as the country's main destinations, displaying the best hotel performances along with a high supply concentration. New development opportunities are emerging in the country as investors and operators regain interest in the destination.

Written by Philippe Doizelet and Mehdi Belabbes of HorwathHTL France.