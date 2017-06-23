STR: US hotel results for week ending 17 June
In comparison with the week of 12-18 June 2016, the industry recorded the following:
- Occupancy: -0.3% to 74.3%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +1.7% to US$129.32
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +1.4% to US$96.10
Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando, Florida, posted the largest year-over-year increases across the three key performance indicators. Occupancy rose 9.0% to 80.6%, ADR was up 12.8% to US$119.47 and RevPAR grew 23.0% to US$96.25.
Four additional markets saw double-digit growth in RevPAR for the week: Atlanta, Georgia (+14.3% to US$86.05); Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (+12.7% to US$94.62); San Diego, California (+12.0% to US$145.76); and Detroit, Michigan(+10.2% to US$79.63).
San Francisco/San Mateo, California, experienced the largest drop in RevPAR (-15.5% to US$207.74), due primarily to the week's only double-digit decline in ADR (-12.0% to US$231.93).
New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the largest decrease in occupancy (-8.4% to US$63.9%).
Contact
Jeff Higley (STR)
VP, Digital Media & Communications
Phone: +1 (615) 824-8664 ext. 3318
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.