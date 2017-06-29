The Japanese have a term called "Omotenashi," which signifies the traditionally correct and proper way to treat a guest, and it is this term that has become somewhat of a guiding principle for much of the island nation's hospitality industry.

Perhaps it is this long-standing commitment to hospitality that has driven steadily increasing interest in Japanese tourism in recent years from both domestic and international investors. It's difficult to pinpoint an exact cause, but what is certain is that the investments are increasing and new hotel developments are accelerating in kind to accommodate growing numbers of inbound tourists, according to a 2016 report by the real estate firm CBRE.

A great example of the Omotenashi ethic that is still driving daily services for many hotel operators can be found at Hoshino Resorts, which has been a family business for more than 100 years and is comprised of 35 resorts throughout Japan, including the brands Hoshinoya, Kai and Risonaire. One of the things that has distinguished Hoshino's commitment to Omotenashi is how the company requires all of its employees to be well verse in the many facets of hospitality, not just their specific jobs.

Which is to say that the employees of Hoshino Resorts are specialists in more than just one role—for example, reception, housekeeping, or kitchen duty—becoming well-versed instead in all duties, a practice that allows the Hoshino Resorts' staff to deliver the ultimate experience to each guest.

In addition to the commitment that his inherent to Omotenashi, general interest in Japan has helped fuel this steady increase, Hoshino Resorts CEO Yoshiharu Hoshino has said in interviews. Basically, international interest and curiosity in Japanese culture has driven demand for luxury resorts on the island. This assertion was backed by the CBRE report, which found that foreign visitors are flocking to Japan, especially to gateway cities that have well-known reputations overseas. Of these cities, Tokyo topped all other regions in terms of foreign visitors, with Osaka coming in second.

Stakeholders in the Japanese market, of course, hope to build upon this success, and they've set a goal of welcoming 40 million international travelers each year by 2020, when Tokyo is scheduled to host the Olympics and the Paralympics. To help the country reach this goal, Japanese leadership has recently cleared the way for a full legalization of Airbnb-style short-term accommodations, which have helped to make locations across the world more accessible for would-be guests.

While these sorts of businesses have at times caused chaos within traditional hospitality models, Hoshino has said that for a destination to thrive, it is important for it to offer both short-term Airbnb-style rentals as well as resorts like his, as the two markets don't necessarily accommodate the same types of travelers. Travelers, he noted, are a diverse group that have many different needs.

Let´s take a look at some hotel projects taking place in Japan

Skye Niseko Condominium Hotel Ski Resort

The Skye Niseko Condominium Hotel Ski Resort, a collection of apartments and penthouses. It is the first privately owned condominium-hotel located within the breathtaking Hokkaido National Park.

Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono

Located in one of Asia's foremost ski resort destinations, Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono will provide convenient access to New Chitose Airport, allowing guests to stay connected to the main hubs of Japan and international destinations.

Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba

Following completion of the transaction, expected in May, the hotel will reopen on July 1 as Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba, the first Grand Nikko-branded hotel in Japan

More information on Hotel Constructions in Japan can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry

View Source