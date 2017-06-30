Hotels in Brussels recorded a 116.8 per cent year-on-year increase in profit per room this month, as a result of the Belgian capital hosting the NATO Summit, according to the latest data from HotStats.

The staggering year-on-year increase in performance was led by an 18.7 percentage point uplift in room occupancy, to 75.1 per cent.

Whilst more measured, the 3.0 per cent increase in achieved average room rate, to €144.28, helped fuel the 37.2 per cent increase in RevPAR (Revenue per Available Room) for the month, to €108.37.

This strength of demand in Brussels enabled hoteliers to drive top and bottom line performance to some of the highest levels recorded since the terrorist activity in the Belgian capital in March 2016.

In addition to the increase in Rooms Revenue, hotels in Brussels successfully achieved an increase in Non-Rooms Revenues, including Food and Beverage (+23.2 per cent) and Conference and Banqueting (+26.4 per cent), which fuelled a TrevPAR (Total Revenue per Available Room) increase of 28.9 per cent to €148.77.

Whilst the strong top line performance enabled hoteliers in Brussels to record a 7.3 percentage point reduction in payroll levels, at 42.7 per cent of total revenue, this cost still remains high against the European average of 28.9 per cent. As a result, and in spite of the staggering year-on-year increase, profit conversion at Brussels hotels remains relatively low at 26.6 per cent of total revenue this month.

Further to the standout performance of hotels in Rome in 2016 due to the Jubilee or Holy Year of Mercy, profit levels are realigning, illustrated by the 12.3 per cent year-on-year decline in profit per room this month.

By this time last year, it was estimated that 9.1 million people had made the pilgrimage to Rome to celebrate the Jubilee and the swathes of visitors enabled hotels in the Italian capital to leverage average room rate and enjoy an uplift in Non-Rooms Revenues.

However, RevPAR performance this month has fallen by 11.5 per cent as a result of a 3.4 percentage point decline in room occupancy as well as a 7.9 per cent drop in achieved average room rate, to €224.56.

In addition to the drop in RevPAR, declining revenue in Non-Rooms Departments contributed to a 6.5 per cent drop in TrevPAR to €287.36.

Whilst hotels in Rome have been able to successfully modify costs to account for the falling revenues, illustrated by the savings this month in Payroll (-0.7 per cent) and Overheads (-5.3 per cent), the adjustment was not sufficient to offset the decline in revenue, and as a result profit per room fell to €107.63.

Hotels in Warsaw recorded a 17.1 per cent increase in achieved average room rate this month which fuelled a 23.4 per cent increase in profit per room, as hoteliers were able to leverage rate on the back of room occupancy levels of +80 per cent.

The strength of demand enabled hotels in Warsaw to achieve considerable rate growth across all market segments, including Best Available Rate (+14.5 per cent), Residential Conference (+26.1 per cent), Corporate (+8.4 per cent), Individual Leisure (+30.9 per cent) and Group Leisure (+17.3 per cent).

Furthermore, increases were recorded in Non-Rooms Departments, including Food and Beverage (+8.8 per cent) and Conference and Banqueting (+17.7 per cent). As a result, TrevPAR at hotels in Warsaw increased by 12.7 per cent year-on-year, to €141.35.

Payroll at hotels in Warsaw remains amongst the lowest in Europe, at just 21.5 per cent of total revenue, following a 1.6 percentage point reduction this month. The meagre payroll levels contributed to a profit conversion at a staggering 49.6 per cent of total revenue this month.