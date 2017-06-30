The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 18-24 June 2017, according to data from STR.

In comparison with the week of 19-25 June 2016, the industry recorded the following:

Occupancy: -1.2% to 75.8%

Average daily rate (ADR): +1.1% to US$129.73

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -0.1% to US$98.31

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois, recorded the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (+6.4% to 82.7%) and RevPAR (+15.8% to US$95.41). ADR in the market was up 8.8% to US$115.33.

Four additional markets saw a double-digit lift in RevPAR for the week: San Diego, California (+12.6% to US$161.25); Atlanta, Georgia (+12.2% to US$85.09); New Orleans, Louisiana (+11.3% to US$123.76); and Seattle, Washington (+11.1% to US$179.32).

New Orleans posted the week's largest increase in ADR (+16.5% to US$164.04). The only other Top 25 Market to show double-digit growth in the metric was San Diego (+10.2% to US$180.42).

Houston, Texas, reported the steepest declines in occupancy (-9.0% to 61.1%) and RevPAR (-12.3% to US$61.21). ADR in the market dropped 3.6% to US$100.16.

San Francisco/San Mateo, California, reported the largest decrease in ADR (-8.0% to US$227.49) and the second-largest decline in RevPAR (-10.9% to US$202.48).

Additional Performance Data

