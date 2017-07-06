The recent Europe Construction Pipeline currently has 1,062 Projects/172,063 Rooms, up 13% Year-Over-Year (YOY), according to Lodging Econometrics (LE).

There are 527 Projects/91,195 Rooms Under Construction, up 30% by projects YOY. Projects Scheduled to Start Construction in the Next 12 Months are at 291 Projects/44,757 Rooms, up 28%, while projects in Early Planning at 244 Projects/36,111 Rooms are down 20%.

The top hotel companies in Europe's Construction Pipeline are: Hilton Worldwide with 164 Projects/26,182 Rooms, Marriott International with 151 Projects/26,631 Rooms, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 101 Projects/17,249 Rooms. The largest brands in the Pipeline for each of these companies are: Hampton Inn with 68 Projects/10,268 Rooms, Marriott's Moxy with 45 Projects/8,677 Rooms and Holiday Inn Express with 47 Projects/7,634 Rooms.

Cities in Europe with the largest pipelines are: London with 89 Projects/16,339 Rooms, Moscow with 41 Projects/8,848 Rooms and Istanbul with 35 Projects/6,284 Rooms.