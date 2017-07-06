Europe’s Construction Pipeline Steady Showing 13 Percent Increase YOY
The recent Europe Construction Pipeline currently has 1,062 Projects/172,063 Rooms, up 13% Year-Over-Year (YOY), according to Lodging Econometrics (LE).
The top hotel companies in Europe's Construction Pipeline are: Hilton Worldwide with 164 Projects/26,182 Rooms, Marriott International with 151 Projects/26,631 Rooms, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 101 Projects/17,249 Rooms. The largest brands in the Pipeline for each of these companies are: Hampton Inn with 68 Projects/10,268 Rooms, Marriott's Moxy with 45 Projects/8,677 Rooms and Holiday Inn Express with 47 Projects/7,634 Rooms.
Cities in Europe with the largest pipelines are: London with 89 Projects/16,339 Rooms, Moscow with 41 Projects/8,848 Rooms and Istanbul with 35 Projects/6,284 Rooms.
About Lodging Econometrics
Lodging Econometrics (LE) is the lodging industry's leading consulting partner for global real estate intelligence. Combining unparalleled industry experience, a real-time pulse on market trends and extensive knowledge of key decision-makers, LE delivers actionable insights that turn their clients' business goals into timely opportunities-and drive strategic advantage.