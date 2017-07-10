Brazil is world-famous as a vaunted travel destination, owing to the country's rich breath of cultures, incredible diversity of landscapes, and unmatched festivities, including the Brazilian Carnival, an annual festival held between the Friday afternoon 51 days before Easter and Ash Wednesday.

While Carnival—which features some of the largest and decadent city-wide parade events in the world—may steal headlines when it comes to the tourism industry in Brazil, it's far from the only enticement for would-be visitors. The beaches of Rio de Janeiro are gorgeous, and filled with gorgeous people, while eco tourists and adventures are sure to flock to the countries extensive tropical rain forests.

It's a cliché in the hospitality industry to say that a place offers something for everyone, but this may be true of Brazil, which presents a tapestry of people, places and events as rich as any locale on the planet. The Brazilian economy has also become a major player over the past two decades, rising in an array of areas, from agriculture to real estate, meaning that hotel owners and operators have seen a boost from business travelers to the country as well.

With all this in mind, it's important to keep informed about what's currently happening in South America's largest country, and, of course, one of the best ways to do so is by being aware of the largest hotel pipeline projects that are currently underway.

Fairmont Copacabana

is one of the most famous neighborhoods in all of Brazil. It is located in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and it possess an amazing 4 kilometer (2.5 miles) stretch of beautiful beaches that are among the most famous on the planet.

It hardly comes as a surprise that Fairmont is currently undertaking a $164 million construction project there that is expected to debut in the third quarter of 2018. Located in one of the city's prime destinations, this hotel will bring even more visibility to a world-famous area, helping to satisfy the many tourists who visit from all over the world. It will also feature an 800-seat convention hall, a new pool area with private lounges that overlook Copacabana Beach, and a luxury spa with a private VIP suite.

Hard Rock Hotel Brasilia

The Hard Rock Hotel has some of the most recognizable branding on the planet, thanks to its vast host of souvenirs and t-shirts that sport its nearly ubiquitous logo. For many cities, having a Hard Rock Hotel or café is a sign that they have reached a certain level of prominence.

The Hard Rock Hotel is currently expanding in Brazil, with a 400-room property that is in the pre-planning stage for the coastal city of Guarapari. This hotel is designed to complement the Inframerica airport expansion, providing its more than 19.5 million annual passengers with an upscale retreat in close proximity to the thriving destination. This Hard Rock Hotel will also feature a sprawling pool and deck, more than 17,000 square feet of space for event hosting, the brand's signature restaurant and a rooftop entertainment lounge, as well as a spa and fitness center.

More information on hotel construction can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS

, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.