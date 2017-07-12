STR: Preliminary June data for Melbourne hotels
Based on daily data from June, Melbourne reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +4.2%
- Demand: +3.5%
- Occupancy: -0.7% to 78.3%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +2.7% to AUD176.10
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +2.0% to AUD137.88
STR analysts attribute the occupancy decline to substantial supply growth. Demand performance also remained healthy in the market. On Friday, 9 June, Melbourne hosted an international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Argentina, resulting in significant occupancy growth (+9.5%) and a double-digit rise in ADR (+29.9%) compared with the same day last year.
STR will release actual June 2017 results later this month.
