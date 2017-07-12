LONDON -- STR's preliminary June 2017 data for Munich, Germany, indicates sizeable performance declines in comparison with a strong June last year.

Based on daily data from June, Munich reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +2.4%

Demand: -6.0%

Occupancy: -8.2% to 75.5%

Average daily rate (ADR): -8.5% to EUR121.03

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -16.0% to EUR91.36

The absolute RevPAR level would be the lowest for a June in Munich since 2011. According to Christian Strieder, STR's in-market manager for Germany, a calendar shift for the Whitsun school holiday period from May to June this year likely affected corporate demand. In addition, the comparison base from June 2016 was high as the market hosted the World Conference on Non-Destructive Testing, a quadrennial event, and the biennial Automatica trade fair for smart automation and robotics.

STR will release actual June 2017 results later this month.

