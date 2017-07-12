LONDON -- STR's preliminary June 2017 data for London, England, indicates strong rate growth.

Based on daily data from June, London reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +3.6%

Demand: +3.2%

Occupancy: -0.4% to 84.1%

Average daily rate (ADR): +5.5% to GBP162.51

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +5.1% to GBP136.72

The U.K. capital experienced only moderate declines in occupancy for the days following the 3 June terrorist attacks at London Bridge. A week later, the market returned to performance growth. Additionally, STR analysts credit ADR growth toward the end of the month to a calendar shift in the Eid Mubarak holiday from July in 2016 to June this year, as the city typically welcomes a high volume of visitors from the Middle East during that time.

STR will release actual June 2017 results later this month.

