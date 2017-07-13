STR: Europe hotel pipeline for June 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
Europe reported 77,263 rooms in 495 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 24.0% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Among Chain Scale segments, the Upper Midscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (27.5% with 46,516 rooms). The Upscale segment represented the largest portion of rooms In Construction (25.3% with 19,570 rooms).
