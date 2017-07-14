STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for June 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Central/South America region reported 28,103 rooms in 175 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 2.0% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
Among Chain Scale segments, the Upper Upscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (22.8% with 13,418 rooms).
Upscale accounted for the largest portion of rooms In Construction (24.6% with 6,913 rooms).
