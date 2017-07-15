STR: Caribbean/Mexico hotel pipeline for June 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Caribbean/Mexico region reported 13,829 rooms in 86 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 15.4% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Among Chain Scale segments, the Upscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (24.9% with 10,229 rooms) and In Construction (25.2% with 3,485 rooms).
