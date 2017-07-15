Performance

STR: Caribbean/Mexico hotel pipeline for June 2017

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- STR's June 2017 Pipeline Report shows 41,101 rooms in 236 hotel projects Under Contract in the Caribbean/Mexico region. The total represents a 43.8% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with June 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Caribbean/Mexico region reported 13,829 rooms in 86 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 15.4% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Among Chain Scale segments, the Upscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (24.9% with 10,229 rooms) and In Construction (25.2% with 3,485 rooms).