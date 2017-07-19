By the year 2020, the overall travel market in India is projected to reach $48 billion, according to a recent report by Google India-BCG. This marks an unexpected increase, after the same number was pegged at $40 billion in May 2016.

This success in India is being powered by a pair of factors. The first being massive success in the online travel market, which is expected to account for between 40 and 50 percent of the total hospitality transactions in India by 2020. The second factor is the explosive growth in hotel construction that the country is currently undergoing.

There is a valuable lesson to be learned for hotel operators by examining the intersection of these two factors. By 2020, one in three hotel rooms in India is expected to be booked online. Meanwhile, India is currently undergoing a massive increase in the use of smartphones and digital payments, which is driving significant changes to commerce in the country. Simply put, the lesson to be learned from all this is that to be successful in India, hotels must emphasize the role of mobile and online booking options, without, of course, neglecting the personalization that Indian travelers are looking for.

The Google India and BCG report also gleaned some valuable facts about the real people who make up this increase in Indian travel. That report found that for most consumers in India, a vacation is a thoroughly thought out and long planned event, which they begin to prepare for many weeks in advance. The average hospitality consumer in the Indian market spends about 49 minutes over the course of 46 days preparing, visiting as many as 17 different online touchpoints before they ultimately complete the booking process. Each individual online session, however, lasts about 3 minutes. Experts say this yet another indicator of how important it is for hotels to have a web presence that is friendly to mobile visitors.

Let´s take a look at the most interesting hotel projects in India:

Four Seasons Hotel Noida

Four Seasons has entered North India with tie-up with realty firm, The 3C Company, for their mixed-use project 'Delhi One' at Noida. Besides a hotel in Noida, Four Seasons will also offer branded residences in this project which will be sold by invitation.

Le Meridien Delhi NCR, Noida

Near corporate offices, shops, and entertainment, Le Méridien Delhi NCR, Noida is set in a forward-thinking city just outside India's capital.

Conrad Bangalore

The Conrad Bangalore will be located in the emerging suburb of Indiranagar, a developing Asian IT hub for numerous international firms.

