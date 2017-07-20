Things show no sign of slowing down as the second half of the year begins with a projected 1,352 hotels projects in the pipeline. Hotels in some of the world's busiest markets are due to open over the course of the next six months to give a total key count of 277,931, a huge amount for only half a year! This is an encouraging sign for an industry that is facing a particular set of challenges in the form of temporary and shared accommodation, and upsets in the world of travel and tourism in general, with President Trump's travel ban in the US sending shockwaves through the hospitality community internationally. Despite this, however, the Americas lead the way in hotel openings, with an estimated 425 hotels to open in Central, South and North America before 2018. The USA will be home to 311 of these projects.

The European and Asia Pacific markets also account for a sizeable portion of the new openings, claiming 292 and 407 projects respectively. The Asia Pacific market continues to attract holidaymakers and tourists to its idyllic shores and as such also continues to draw hotel developers and investors. And despite some horror of the recent slew of terrorist attacks happening across Europe, travelers are not deterred from visiting this cultured continent, as the continued investment in this region attests to too. Perhaps not surprisingly, China and Germany lead the way in these respective markets, with China boasting a total of 166 new hotels and Germany 112 before the year is out.

The lion's share of these openings will fall into the 4-star category, with 732 projects being aimed at the upper scale of the market. 143 projects will be 3-star while luxury is still in demand, as evidenced by the 477 5-star projects that are underway. The Middle East and Africa also feature on the list, with 68 projects to open in Africa while 160 will open in the Middle East.

Hilton seems to be heading towards conquering 2017, as three of its brands, the Hilton Garden Inn, Doubletree by Hilton and Hampton by Hilton taking the top spots with 37, 32 and 31 projects to open this year respectively.

Let´s take a look at the most interesting projects opening this year:

Jaz by Steigenberger Stuttgart

Steigenberger is expanding in Stuttgart. The Frankfurt-based company will be represented in the exclusive hotel and residential project Cloud No. 7 of the new Europaviertel district, with a design-driven first-class hotel.

Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne

Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne includes the following projects:

– Park Hotel (Bürgenstock Hotel)

– Palace Hotel

– Waldhotel

Villages Nature Paris

Les Villages Nature de Val d'Europe (« Villages Nature »). The Villages Nature site is located 6 Km south of Disneyland Paris, north of the Brie Forest (in French: Brie Boisée), in Seineet-Marne.

hotel openings

