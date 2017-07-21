HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly positive year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 9-15 July 2017, according to data from STR.

In comparison with the week of 10-16 July 2016, the industry recorded the following:

Occupancy: -0.1% to 77.4%

Average daily rate (ADR): +1.7% to US$130.76

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +1.6% to US$101.15

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, registered the largest year-over-year increase in RevPAR (+12.7% to US$88.03), due primarily to the week's only double-digit rise in ADR (+10.9% to US$129.79).

Two additional markets recorded a double-digit lift in RevPAR for the week: Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (+11.9% to US$141.83), and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida(+11.4% to US$92.64).

Tampa/St. Petersburg saw the week's largest increase in occupancy (+5.6% to 77.6%).

The week's three largest RevPAR decreases were reported in: Dallas, Texas (-7.9% to US$76.61); Chicago, Illinois (-7.7% to US$121.41); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey (-6.8% to US$104.92).

Among those markets, Chicago reported the largest decrease in ADR (-5.5% to US$146.29), while Dallas experienced the largest decline in occupancy (-6.8% to 74.5%).

