STR: US hotel results for week ending 15 July
- Occupancy: -0.1% to 77.4%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +1.7% to US$130.76
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +1.6% to US$101.15
Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, registered the largest year-over-year increase in RevPAR (+12.7% to US$88.03), due primarily to the week's only double-digit rise in ADR (+10.9% to US$129.79).
Two additional markets recorded a double-digit lift in RevPAR for the week: Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (+11.9% to US$141.83), and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida(+11.4% to US$92.64).
Tampa/St. Petersburg saw the week's largest increase in occupancy (+5.6% to 77.6%).
The week's three largest RevPAR decreases were reported in: Dallas, Texas (-7.9% to US$76.61); Chicago, Illinois (-7.7% to US$121.41); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey (-6.8% to US$104.92).
Among those markets, Chicago reported the largest decrease in ADR (-5.5% to US$146.29), while Dallas experienced the largest decline in occupancy (-6.8% to 74.5%).
