The hospitality booms and increases currently underway in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions must look familiar to Europe, which has long been recognized as the exact sort of rich and luxurious destination that younger tourist havens are striving to become.

The very idea of spending a holiday in cities like London, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barcelona and Prague, among many others, has long been synonymous with luxury. There is a rich history in Europe and a diverse plethora of sites and landscapes and foodie meccas and museums and beaches…the list goes on and on.

In fact, one might credit European hoteliers as inventing many of the luxury touches and trends that are now common place in Dubai, Las Vegas, Tokyo and many other cities outside of the continent. With all of this in mind, there is an industry-wide tendency to not think of Europe when the conversation turns to growing markets. According to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS database, however, this tendency is foolhardy.

There are few surprises in terms of what cities are undergoing the greatest amount of hotel growth, with cities in Germany proving to be particularly strong in this regard.

The following is our selection of the most interesting hotel projects currently underway in Europe:

Pan Pacific Heron Plaza

The Land may be developed into a 43-storey tower with an estimated total gross floor area of 52,255 square metres comprising: residential units for sale, an hotel, and a retail component.

Hilton Catania Capo Mulini

The hotel Perla Jonica village of Acireale, Sicily, will be named the Hilton Hotel Capo Mulini. The hotel will have an event space spread over 2,500 m²: a plenary hall by 1,700 m² divided into three separate rooms, a space of 550 m² for outdoor events, two meeting rooms and a business center open 24 hours.

Andermatt Swiss Alps

Andermatt is a year-round destination in the heart of the Swiss Alps. Andermatt Swiss Alps resort is currently being developed in Andermatt. The complete resort will include six 4- and 5-star hotels, 490 apartments in 42 buildings, about 25 chalets, convention facilities as well as an indoor pool.

