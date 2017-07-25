STR: Middle East and Africa hotel performance for Q2 2017
U.S. dollar constant currency, Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016
Middle East
- Occupancy: -0.1% to 62.4%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +0.8% to US$169.67
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +0.6% to US$105.84
Africa
- Occupancy: +2.7% to 53.3%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +10.5% to US$101.20
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +13.5% to US$53.96
Local currency, Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016
Egypt
- Occupancy: +13.9% to 46.8%
- ADR: +67.2% to EGP1,217.52
- RevPAR: +90.5% to EGP569.54
The country's occupancy growth was due primarily to a comparison with a significantly low performance period during Q2 2016 (41.1%). Occupancy levels last year were greatly affected by the May 2016 EgyptAir plane crash and ensuing security concerns. Since the end of 2016, the country has shown signs of recovery with double-digit occupancy increases in six of seven months. According to STR analysts, the spike in the country's ADR is consistent with high inflation levels.
Oman
- Occupancy: +10.1% to 49.6%
- ADR: +2.6% to OMR58.30
- RevPAR: +13.0% to OMR28.89
Despite the double-digit growth in occupancy, the absolute value in the metric was the fourth-lowest for a Q2 in Oman since 2004. STR analysts note that increased occupancy during the Ramadan period compounded by the shift of Eid al-Fitr into Q2 this year contributed to the positive result.
Tunisia
- Occupancy: +31.6% to 48.7%
- ADR: -11.4% to TND143.94
- RevPAR: +16.6% to TND70.06
STR analysts point to Tunisia as another example of significant occupancy growth due to a low comparison level from the previous year. Steep performance declines were consistent during the first half of 2016 due to lingering security concerns in the country, but June 2017 marked 12 consecutive months with double-digit increases in occupancy. Rates have been consistently cheaper during that time. In May, Tunisia Ministry officials stated that bookings for the summer months were rising, especially from Russia.
