STR: Asia Pacific hotel performance for Q2 2017
U.S. dollar constant currency, Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016
Asia Pacific
- Occupancy: +3.1% to 70.1%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +0.9% to US$97.39
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +4.1% to US$68.24
Local currency, Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016
Australia
- Occupancy: -0.2% to 72.7%
- ADR: +1.8% to AUD176.61
- RevPAR: +1.6% to AUD128.43
STR analysts note that the country's demand growth (+1.5%) was somewhat muted in comparison with previous quarters. That led to supply growth (+1.7%) factoring more prominently into overall results. On a 12-month moving average, supply growth has reached 1.7%, which is the highest level in the country since 1999. At the market level, the largest year-over-year supply increases came in Perth (+9.8%) and Brisbane (+5.0%). In terms of performance, Sydney led in absolute values with occupancy at 83.9% (+1.1%) and ADR at AUD213.91 (+6.3%), and STR analysts believe the recently re-opened Sydney International Convention Centre will further bolster the market's demand, specifically in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) industry.
China
- Occupancy: +4.8% to 69.5%
- ADR: +0.6% to CNY522.78
- RevPAR: +5.5% to CNY363.23
The absolute occupancy level was the highest for a Q2 in China since 2006. Demand grew 8.1% during what STR analysts categorize as a shoulder season in China which precedes the country's peak tourism months (July and August). Demand growth was especially pronounced around the Labour Day holiday. Among key market overall performance in China, Hangzhou and Guangzhou led in RevPAR growth at +16.3% and +11.3%, respectively.
Vietnam
- Occupancy: +9.1% to 70.6%
- ADR: +4.2% to VND2,777,499.59
- RevPAR: +13.7% to VND1,961,341.99
Performance in Vietnam continued to trend upward, and the absolute occupancy level was the highest for a Q2 in the country since 2007. Demand was up 10.9% for the quarter, mostly in the Transient segment (bookings of less than 10 rooms at once), indicating further growth in business travel and free independent travelers (FIT).
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.