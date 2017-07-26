STR: Canada hotel performance for Q2 2017
Compared with Q2 2016:
- Occupancy: +1.7% to 68.0%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +6.3% to CAD155.99
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +8.1% to CAD106.11
The absolute occupancy level was the highest for a Q2 in Canada since 2000. Earlier this summer, STR analysts forecasted continued performance growth for the country with demand helped by celebrations around the 150th anniversary of Confederation
Three provinces saw double-digit RevPAR growth for the quarter: Ontario (+12.3% to CAD113.64), Quebec (+10.7% to CAD121.30) and British Columbia (+10.5% to CAD129.12).
Overall, nine of the 12 reporting provinces registered a RevPAR increase for the quarter.
The Yukon Territory posted the only double-digit increase in ADR (+11.0% to CAD144.68).
Manitoba experienced the greatest rise in occupancy (+7.2% to 71.5%).
The Northwest Territories reported the steepest declines in occupancy (-8.5% to 57.6%) and RevPAR (-10.4% to CAD94.15).
Saskatchewan saw the largest drop in ADR (-5.3% to CAD120.50.
Contact
Jeff Higley (STR)
VP, Digital Media & Communications
Phone: +1 (615) 824-8664 ext. 3318
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.