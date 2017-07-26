HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – Canada's hotel industry reported positive year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during the second quarter of 2017, according to data from STR.

Compared with Q2 2016:

Occupancy: +1.7% to 68.0%

Average daily rate (ADR): +6.3% to CAD155.99

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +8.1% to CAD106.11

The absolute occupancy level was the highest for a Q2 in Canada since 2000. Earlier this summer, STR analysts forecasted continued performance growth for the country with demand helped by celebrations around the 150th anniversary of Confederation

Three provinces saw double-digit RevPAR growth for the quarter: Ontario (+12.3% to CAD113.64), Quebec (+10.7% to CAD121.30) and British Columbia (+10.5% to CAD129.12).

Overall, nine of the 12 reporting provinces registered a RevPAR increase for the quarter.

The Yukon Territory posted the only double-digit increase in ADR (+11.0% to CAD144.68).

Manitoba experienced the greatest rise in occupancy (+7.2% to 71.5%).

The Northwest Territories reported the steepest declines in occupancy (-8.5% to 57.6%) and RevPAR (-10.4% to CAD94.15).

Saskatchewan saw the largest drop in ADR (-5.3% to CAD120.50.

