HHTL Annual Study 2017 - Korea
Drawing on our diverse experience and research capabilities, Horwath HTL publishes a variety of studies that assist in analyzing today's dynamic hotel and tourism markets. Published on an annual basis, these studies survey the overall financial and operational performance for hotel markets in key countries around the world, including Australia and New Zealand.
Key sections in the study include:
- Detailed departmental revenue, expenses and profitability ratios by rate, size, and location categories.
- Key marketing statistics, including market mix guest profiles, and reservation/sales sources.
- Other information pertinent to individual destination markets, such as labor cost/productivity and food and beverage operation statistics.
Based on the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry, Horwath HTL Hotel Industry Survey of Operations not only tracks the operating and financial characteristics of specific hotel markets, but also sets consistent standards for benchmarking as a management tool for measuring and improving individual property performances by providing an invaluable source of industry information that would otherwise be difficult to obtain.
Download the PDF here.
About Horwath HTL
Horwath HTL is the world"s largest hospitality consulting brand with 45 offices across the world providing expert local knowledge. Since 1915 we have been providing impartial, specialist advice to our clients and are recognized as the founders of the Uniform System of Accounts which subsequently has become the industry standard for hospitality accounting. We focus one hundred percent on hotels, tourism and leisure consulting and have successfully completed over 16,000 projects. If you have any questions, please contact James Chappell, Global Business Director at jchappell@horwathhtl.com