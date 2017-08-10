LONDON -- STR's preliminary July 2017 data for hotels in Sydney, Australia, indicates performance growth.

Based on daily data from July, Sydney reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +2.9%

Demand: +7.2%

Occupancy: +4.2% to 86.9%

Average daily rate (ADR): +4.7% to AUD206.90

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +9.1% to AUD179.75

The absolute occupancy level would be the highest for any July on record in Sydney. The absolute value in the metric was especially notable given the considerable supply growth in the market. Arsenal's visit for soccer matches against Sydney FC (13 July) and the Western Sydney Wanderers (15 July) produced two standout performance nights for the month with RevPAR growth of 18.6% and 26.8%, respectively.

STR will release actual July 2017 results later this month.

Contact

Alex Anstett

Media & Communications Coordinator - STR

Send Email