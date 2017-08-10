LONDON -- STR's preliminary July 2017 data for hotels in Hong Kong indicates strong performance growth.

Based on daily data from July, Hong Kong reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +3.4%

Demand: +6.6%

Occupancy: +3.1% to 89.1%

Average daily rate (ADR): +6.1% to HKD1,213.87

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +9.4% to HKD1,081.14

Following a weak 2016, Hong Kong hotels are benefitting from a recovery in overnight arrivals from Mainland China, according to STR analysts. Statistics from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed that visitor arrivals from Mainland China increased 2.3% for June year-to-date time period.

STR will release actual July 2017 results later this month.

