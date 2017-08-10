STR: Preliminary July data for Hong Kong hotels
Based on daily data from July, Hong Kong reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +3.4%
- Demand: +6.6%
- Occupancy: +3.1% to 89.1%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +6.1% to HKD1,213.87
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +9.4% to HKD1,081.14
Following a weak 2016, Hong Kong hotels are benefitting from a recovery in overnight arrivals from Mainland China, according to STR analysts. Statistics from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed that visitor arrivals from Mainland China increased 2.3% for June year-to-date time period.
STR will release actual July 2017 results later this month.
