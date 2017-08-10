LONDON -- STR's preliminary July 2017 data for Berlin, Germany, indicates strong rate growth helped by events in the market.

Based on daily data from July, Berlin reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +2.2%

Demand: +2.1%

Occupancy: -0.1% to 82.4%

Average daily rate (ADR): +14.1% to EUR93.01

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +14.0% to EUR76.68

The German capital's rate performance was boosted by Berlin Fashion Week, which shifted from the last week of June in 2016 to the first week of July this year (4-7 July). Berlin also hosted the Lesbian and Gay City Festival (15-16 July). STR analysts attribute the market's marginal dip in occupancy to supply growth.

STR will release actual July 2017 results later this month.

