STR: Preliminary July data for London hotels
Based on daily data from June, London reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +3.5%
- Demand: +2.5%
- Occupancy: -0.9% to 87.5%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +6.6% to GBP165.42
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +5.6% to GBP144.76
Hotels in the U.K. capital continue to record performance growth despite recent terror attacks in the country. Although July produced a year-over-year decline in occupancy, which STR analysts attribute primarily to the market's supply growth, the absolute level would be London's highest for any month thus far in 2017.
STR will release actual July 2017 results later this month.
