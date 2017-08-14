Performance

HDC Day Two: Experts point to changing demographics’ impact on hotel industry

NASHVILLE – Travel and hospitality experts presented on micro trends and the democratization of travel on the final day of the sold-out 2017 Hotel Data Conference.

Co-hosted by STR and Hotel News Now at the Omni Nashville Hotel, the Hotel Data Conference sold out for the fourth consecutive year with 626 attendees.

During the morning general session, Elizabeth Winkle, STR's chief strategy officer, andAdam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics, discussed the demographics surrounding the travel industry.

Sacks noted that there are two separate trajectories of travel propensity: business and leisure. Business trips per employee have been declining, while leisure trips per employee have been increasing.

Several key data points about the travel industry were cited: