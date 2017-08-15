Performance

STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for July 2017

LONDON -- STR's July 2017 Pipeline Report shows 166,166 rooms in 590 hotel projects Under Contract in the Middle East and 56,925 rooms in 308 projects Under Contract in Africa.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 6.6% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with July 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 95,089 rooms in 301 projects. Based on number of rooms, that is a 14.3% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

The Under Contract total in Africa represents a 1.2% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with July 2016. In the In Construction phase, Africa reported 28,500 rooms in 163 projects. Based on number of rooms, that is a 4.8% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Four key markets in the Middle East and Africa region reported more than 5,000 rooms In Construction: