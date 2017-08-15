STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for July 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 6.6% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with July 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 95,089 rooms in 301 projects. Based on number of rooms, that is a 14.3% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
The Under Contract total in Africa represents a 1.2% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with July 2016. In the In Construction phase, Africa reported 28,500 rooms in 163 projects. Based on number of rooms, that is a 4.8% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
Four key markets in the Middle East and Africa region reported more than 5,000 rooms In Construction:
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates (24,832 rooms in 85 projects)
- Makkah, Saudi Arabia (23,816 rooms in 18 projects)
- Doha, Qatar (8,714 rooms in 36 projects)
- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (6,712 rooms in 30 projects)
