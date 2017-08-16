STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for July 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Central/South America region reported 27,333 rooms in 169 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 2.1% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
Among Chain Scale segments, the Upper Upscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (22.8% with 13,418 rooms).
Two key markets reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction:
- Bogota, Colombia (1,752 rooms in seven projects)
- São Paulo, Brazil (1,202 rooms in five projects)
Contact
Jeff Higley (STR)
VP, Digital Media & Communications
Phone: +1 (615) 824-8664 ext. 3318
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.