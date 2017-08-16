Performance

STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for July 2017

LONDON -- STR's July 2017 Pipeline Report shows 60,151 rooms in 384 hotel projects Under Contract in the Central/South America region. The total represents a 7.8% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with July 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Central/South America region reported 27,333 rooms in 169 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 2.1% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Among Chain Scale segments, the Upper Upscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (22.8% with 13,418 rooms).

Two key markets reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction: