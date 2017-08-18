STR: US hotel results for week ending 12 August
In comparison with the week of 7-13 August 2016, the industry recorded the following:
- Occupancy: +0.7% to 73.6%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +1.5% to US$128.39
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +2.2% to US$94.46
Among the Top 25 Markets, Phoenix, Arizona, reported the largest year-over-year increase in RevPAR (+16.7% to US$52.68).
Four of the Top 25 Markets also posted double-digit RevPAR increases for the week:Orlando, Florida (+13.2% to US$80.44); Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida (+12.5% to US$80.39); San Diego, California (+11.0% to US$163.25); and St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois (+11.0% to US$79.49).
St. Louis saw the largest ADR increase (+8.2% to US$108.78).
Two markets registered the only double-digit occupancy growth for the week: Phoenix (+10.2% to 61.8%) and Orlando (+10.2% to 80.2%).
Two markets reported the week's largest decline in RevPAR: Chicago, Illinois (-7.9% to US$109.42) and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (-7.9% to US$98.59).
Houston, Texas, experienced the largest drop in ADR (-4.2% to US$93.87).
Boston, Massachusetts, saw the largest decline in occupancy (-6.4% to 84.7%).
