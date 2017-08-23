STR: Middle East and Africa hotel performance for July 2017
U.S. dollar constant currency, July 2017 vs. July 2016
Middle East
- Occupancy: -2.8% to 56.1%
- Average daily rate (ADR): -16.1% to US$134.00
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -18.4% to US$75.20
Africa
- Occupancy: +6.9% to 60.7%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +9.3% to US$97.81
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +16.8% to US$59.34
Local currency, July 2017 vs. July 2016
Bahrain
- Occupancy: -1.0% to 49.3%
- ADR: -11.5% to BHD64.91
- RevPAR: -12.4% to BHD32.03
Following performance increases in June boosted by post-Ramadan celebrations, Bahrain hotels saw sharp declines in July. Those decreases fell more in line with recent trends in the country, as RevPAR through July was down 6.9% compared with the first seven months of 2016.
Nigeria
- Occupancy: +12.1% to 47.9%
- ADR: +5.8% to NGN48,490.15
- RevPAR: +18.5% to NGN23,230.78
July was Nigeria's strongest month thus far in 2017 thanks to a 16.7% increase in demand. According to STR analysts, strong events business in Lagos boosted occupancy and rate growth. Group (bookings of 10 or more rooms) RevPAR in the country rose 58.3% during the month.
Saudi Arabia
- Occupancy: -5.2% to 48.0%
- ADR: -31.6% to SAR625.78
- RevPAR: -35.2% to SAR300.14
Saudi Arabia's performance declines followed a weak first half of 2017, and July year-to-date RevPAR is down 15.1%. STR analysts note that although the country's hotel performance is typically lower during the summer months, the double-digit declines for July 2017 reflect the impacts of low oil prices and high hotel supply growth.
