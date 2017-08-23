STR: Europe hotel performance for July 2017
Euro constant currency, July 2017 vs. July 2016
Europe
- Occupancy: +2.6% to 78.5%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +4.3% to EUR118.30
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +7.0% to EUR92.84
Local currency, July 2017 vs. July 2016
Poland
- Occupancy: +1.5% to 78.2%
- ADR: -1.6% to PLN285.62
- RevPAR: -0.1% to PLN223.39
Demand outpaced supply in terms of growth in Poland, helping occupancy growth compensate for the decline in ADR. Warsaw recorded a 10.1% increase in RevPAR for the month, with occupancy up 8.0% and ADR up 1.9%. STR analysts note that the Polish capital's performance was exceptionally high during the first six days of the month when it hosted the International Theatre Schools Festival.
Spain
- Occupancy: -0.6% to 80.7%
- ADR: +7.7% to EUR129.34
- RevPAR: +7.1% to EUR104.33
The country's ADR level was significantly lifted by Madrid (+13.3%) and Barcelona(15.5%). STR analysts note that it is still too early to identify a potential impact on hotel performance from the 17 August terror attack in Barcelona.
Turkey
- Occupancy: +64.9% to 69.2%
- ADR: +8.9% to TRY330.83
- RevPAR: +79.5% to TRY229.04
Turkey's hotel performance showed dramatic year-over-year increases due to a comparison with the month of the coup d'état attempt in 2016. Istanbul saw a 132.5% increase in RevPAR for the month, with occupancy up 97.0% and ADR up 18.0%. STR analysts expect a similar growth pattern for August as performance declines continued through that month last year.
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.