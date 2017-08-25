STR: U.S. hotel results for week ending 19 August
In comparison with the week of 14-20 August 2016, the industry recorded the following:
- Occupancy: +1.4% to 72.3%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +2.1% to US$127.12
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +3.5% to US$91.85
Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois, reported the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (+8.4% to 69.2%) and RevPAR (+18.3% to US$73.84). ADR in the market rose 9.1% to US$106.66.
Nashville, Tennessee, posted the only other double-digit increase in RevPAR (+11.3% to US$115.76), due to the only double-digit rise in ADR (+11.2% to US$147.81) in the Top 25.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey, experienced the largest drop in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (-6.2% to 73.2%), ADR (-5.2% to US$120.50) and RevPAR (-11.1% to US$88.19).
