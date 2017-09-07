Indonesia Hotel Watch 2017 - HVS
HVS Singapore is pleased to publish the fifth edition of the Indonesia Hotel Watch (IHW) 2017. This publication provides an insight into the top ten hotel markets in Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago. Growth in the global economy is likely to be uneven and imbalanced over the next few years, as the world continues to struggle to meet its sustainable development goals. Geopolitical risks as well as policy and regulatory decisions will largely determine economic outcomes and the global operating environment. Economists expect emerging-market regions to continue outperforming developed-world markets. However, the overall outlook is somewhat subdued, as growth drivers rebalance short-term growth and longterm sustainability.
About HVS
