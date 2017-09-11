STR: U.S. hotel results for week ending 2 September
In comparison with the week of 28 August through 3 September 2016, the industry recorded the following:
- Occupancy: +2.2% to 65.9%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +2.1% to US$121.76
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +4.3% to US$80.22
Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston, Texas, reported the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (+23.4% to 69.1%) and RevPAR (+29.8% to US$70.13). ADR in the market rose 5.2% to US$101.44. STR will release a detailed analysis on Hurricane Harvey's impact on hotel performance early next week.
Six additional markets experienced a double-digit lift in RevPAR for the week, led by San Francisco/San Mateo, California (+16.8% to US$183.90).
Atlanta, Georgia, posted the largest increase in ADR (+9.3% to US$118.31).
Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, experienced the only other double-digit increase in occupancy (+10.9% to 64.7%).
New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the only double-digit decreases in occupancy (-24.3% to 45.6%) and RevPAR (-22.5% to US$53.02).
Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia,reported the largest decline in ADR (-2.9% to US$121.10).
