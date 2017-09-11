LONDON -- STR's preliminary August 2017 data for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, indicates performance declines consistent with significant supply growth.

Based on daily data from August, Abu Dhabi reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +3.7%

Demand: +0.2%

Occupancy: -3.4% to 65.1%

Average daily rate (ADR): -8.5% to AED317.94

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -11.7% to AED206.95

STR analysts point out that the number of roomnights sold (demand) in the market increased slightly from last August. However, supply growth outpacing demand is placing pressure on occupancy, and subsequently, ADR levels.

STR will release full August 2017 results later this month.

