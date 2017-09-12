STR: Preliminary August data for Melbourne hotels
Based on daily data from August, Melbourne reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +3.2%
- Demand: +5.8%
- Occupancy: +2.5% to 85.1%
- Average daily rate (ADR): flat at AUD176.51
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +2.5% to AUD150.22
Melbourne's hotel demand (rooms sold) continues to exceed steady supply (rooms available) growth. STR analysts note, however, that the additional supply is affecting the market's room prices, as shown in the flat rate performance for the month. Nonetheless, the RevPAR increase is the first for an August in Melbourne since 2013.
STR will release full August 2017 results later this month.
