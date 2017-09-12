LONDON -- STR's preliminary August 2017 data for hotels in Singapore indicates occupancy growth with lower rates.

Based on daily data from August, Singapore reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +1.5%

Demand: +3.2%

Occupancy: +1.7% to 85.9%

Average daily rate (ADR): -3.3% to SGD272.96

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -1.7% to SGD234.52

Occupancy improved in comparison with a weaker August 2016, which came amid concerns of a Zika outbreak in the country. However, ADR declined for the 18th consecutive month, due primarily to economic struggles in the country, according to STRanalysts.

STR will release full August 2017 results later this month.

