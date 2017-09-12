STR: Preliminary August data for Singapore hotels
Based on daily data from August, Singapore reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +1.5%
- Demand: +3.2%
- Occupancy: +1.7% to 85.9%
- Average daily rate (ADR): -3.3% to SGD272.96
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -1.7% to SGD234.52
Occupancy improved in comparison with a weaker August 2016, which came amid concerns of a Zika outbreak in the country. However, ADR declined for the 18th consecutive month, due primarily to economic struggles in the country, according to STRanalysts.
STR will release full August 2017 results later this month.
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.