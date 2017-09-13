STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for August 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 5.4% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with August 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 98,027 rooms in 309 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 17.2% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
The Under Contract total in Africa represents a 0.3% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with August 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, Africa reported 28,260 rooms in 160 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 5.6% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
Five countries in the Middle East/Africa region reported more than 4,000 rooms In Construction:
- Saudi Arabia (40,020 rooms in 89 projects)
- United Arab Emirates (35,050 rooms in 121 projects)
- Qatar (9,627 rooms in 41 projects)
- Angola (4,451 rooms in 32 projects)
- Egypt (4,169 rooms in 12 projects)
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.