STR: Europe hotel pipeline for August 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
Europe reported 75,755 rooms in 488 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 17.5% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Four countries in Europe reported more than 5,000 rooms In Construction:
- United Kingdom (16,276 rooms in 131 projects)
- Germany (13,499 rooms in 69 projects)
- Russia (8,350 rooms in 44 projects)
- Turkey (7,172 rooms in 42 projects)
