STR: Europe hotel pipeline for August 2017

LONDON -- STR's August 2017 Pipeline Report shows 177,755 rooms in 1,160 hotel projects Under Contract in Europe. The total represents an 18.1% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with August 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

Europe reported 75,755 rooms in 488 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 17.5% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Four countries in Europe reported more than 5,000 rooms In Construction: