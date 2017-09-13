HHTL Market Report - Hanoi, Vietnam
Horwath HTL in Asia Pacific has teamed up with STR to produce our quarterly Asia Pacific Hotel Market Update. The spotlight of our Q2 2017 issue is on Hanoi's Hotel Market. Vietnam has become one of the world's great development success stories. Political and economic reforms launched in 1986 transformed Vietnam from an inward-looking country to one of the fastest growing emerging economies in SEA.
About Horwath HTL
Horwath HTL is the world"s largest hospitality consulting brand with 45 offices across the world providing expert local knowledge. Since 1915 we have been providing impartial, specialist advice to our clients and are recognized as the founders of the Uniform System of Accounts which subsequently has become the industry standard for hospitality accounting. We focus one hundred percent on hotels, tourism and leisure consulting and have successfully completed over 16,000 projects. If you have any questions, please contact James Chappell, Global Business Director at jchappell@horwathhtl.com