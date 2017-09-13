Horwath HTL in Asia Pacific has teamed up with STR to produce our quarterly Asia Pacific Hotel Market Update. The spotlight of our Q2 2017 issue is on Hanoi’s Hotel Market. Vietnam has become one of the world’s great development success stories. Political and economic reforms launched in 1986 transformed Vietnam from an inward-looking country to one of the fastest growing emerging economies in SEA. The tourism industry has made considerable progresses over the past decades, thanks to the ‘Vietnam – Timeless Charm’ campaign, the entrance of international hotel operators, improved air connectivity, visa exemption policy and growing infrastructure investments.