STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for August 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Central/South America region reported 27,532 rooms in 171 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 0.9% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
Five countries in the region reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction:
- Brazil (14,424 rooms in 84 projects)
- Colombia (4,441 rooms in 27 projects)
- Chile (2,142 rooms in 13 projects)
- Argentina (1,437 rooms in 12 projects)
- Peru (1,094 rooms in 7 projects)
