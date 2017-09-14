Performance

STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for August 2017

LONDON -- STR's August 2017 Pipeline Report shows 59,294 rooms in 378 hotel projects Under Contract in the Central/South America region. The total represents a 6.9% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with August 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Central/South America region reported 27,532 rooms in 171 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 0.9% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Five countries in the region reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction: