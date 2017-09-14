STR: Caribbean/Mexico hotel pipeline for August 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Caribbean/Mexico region reported 16,297 rooms in 92 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 24.4% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Three countries in the region reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction:
- Mexico (11,056 rooms in 67 projects)
- Cuba (1,374 rooms in three projects)
- Dominican Republic (1,212 rooms in five projects)
