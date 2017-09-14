Performance

STR: Caribbean/Mexico hotel pipeline for August 2017

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- STR's August 2017 Pipeline Report shows 41,116 rooms in 234 hotel projects Under Contract in the Caribbean/Mexico region. The total represents a 47.1% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with August 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Caribbean/Mexico region reported 16,297 rooms in 92 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 24.4% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Three countries in the region reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction: