The Europe Hotel Construction Pipeline Is up 25% With 1,186 Projects in the Total Pipeline
The top hotel companies in Europe's Construction Pipeline are: AccorHotels with 201 Projects/24,593 Rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 166 Projects/26,269 Rooms, and Marriott International with 165 Projects/28,758 Rooms. The largest brand in the Pipeline for each of the these companies are: Accor's Ibis Styles with 47 Projects/5,693 Rooms, Hilton's Hampton Inn & Suites with 69 Projects/10,527 Rooms and Marriott's Moxy with 50 Projects/9,461 Rooms.
The top countries in the Europe Construction Pipeline are: United Kingdom with 230 Projects/35,452 Rooms, Germany with 186 Projects/36,556 Rooms, and France with 109 Projects/14,147 Rooms. Cities in Europe with the largest pipelines are: London with 83 Projects/15,029 Rooms, Paris with 39 Projects/7,131 Rooms and Moscow with 30 Projects/5,982 Rooms.
About Lodging Econometrics
Lodging Econometrics (LE) is the lodging industry"s leading consulting partner for global real estate intelligence. Combining unparalleled industry experience, a real-time pulse on market trends and extensive knowledge of key decision-makers, LE delivers actionable insights that turn their clients" business goals into timely opportunities.