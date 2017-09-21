The hospitality industry in Germany has been one of the biggest success stories in recent years not just in Western Europe but throughout the entire world. To really understand the breath of Germany's success, one must have a solid impression of the three cities that currently have the most active hotel project pipelines: Hamburg, Berlin and Munich.

Let's start by looking at Berlin, which according to information from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database currently has 40 hotel projects in its pipeline, making it somewhat surprisingly the least active of the three cities we will be discussing today. To put it simply, Berlin has everything, from vintage glamour to some of the best graffiti on the entire planet to the futuristic feel that can be found at its gleaming major railway station, Hauptbahnhof, not to mention the vast and comprehensive KaDeWe department store, famous across the planet. Berlin is also a real treat for travelers who love museums, with its mixture of contemporary and classic art. The city's own history is well kept via the Berlin Story Museum.

Next up is Hamburg, which was recently ranked by experts as among the world's 10 most livable cities, based on health, security and culture, according to the Global Liveability Survey that was conducted by Britain's The Economist magazine this month. According to information from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database, Hamburg ranks as the most active cities in the country in terms of the hotel project pipeline, with 44 projects currently underway, and its in great company on the list of most liveable cities, ranking alongside Vienna, Melbourne and Vancouver. This isn't the first accolade to be won by Hamburg, after the city was ranked well by the Smart Meetings travel and event magazine among, landing in the top three global cities ahead of industry heavyweights such as London, Sydney and Singapore. In January, the New York Times even put Hamburg on its famed annual list of 52 Places to Go in 2017, descrbing the city as "a haven for architecture and design," which is something known to attract millennials, the younger generation that now wields the greatest influence in the hospitality industry.

The final city we're discussing today is Munich, which is just behind Hamburg with 43 projects in its upcoming hotel pipeline. Millions of tourists flock to Munich in the summer months, but also in September and October for the world famous Oktoberfest.

Let´s check 3 of the most interesting projects in the cities mentioned:

