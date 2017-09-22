STR: Asia Pacific hotel performance for August 2017
U.S. dollar constant currency, August 2017 vs. August 2016
Asia Pacific
- Occupancy: +3.3% to 75.3%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +2.3% to US$99.98
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +5.7% to US$75.33
Local currency, August 2017 vs. August 2016
Maldives
- Occupancy: -2.6% to 64.7%
- ADR: +9.9% to MVR7,898.31
- RevPAR: +7.0% to MVR5,110.69
A 3.0% year-over-year increase in supply outpaced relatively flat demand (+0.3%) in the country, but rate growth drove hotel performance for the month. Maldives currently has 19 hotel projects accounting for 2,610 rooms in the pipeline, representing 20.0% of the country's existing supply.
Singapore
- Occupancy: +1.8% to 85.8%
- ADR: -2.6% to SGD273.20
- RevPAR: -0.8% to SGD234.28
According to the Singapore Tourism Board, the country welcomed 8.54 million tourist visitors in the first half of 2017, a 4.5% increase from H1 2016. Despite a 3.3% increase in demand driving occupancy levels in August, ADR declined for the 18th consecutive month, primarily due to economic struggles, according to STR analysts.
Thailand
- Occupancy:+2.3% to 80.9%
- ADR: +3.5% to THB3,440.35
- RevPAR: +5.9% to THB2,782.71
The absolute occupancy level was the highest for any August on record in the country. According to Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the country welcomed a record 3.13 million tourists in August, which falls in the market's typical low tourism season. STRanalysts note that a stronger Thai baht has yet to deter international visitors, and demand growth (+5.3%) outpaced supply growth (+2.9%) for the month. Thailand currently has 100 hotel projects in the pipeline, accounting for 21,615 rooms, which represents 11% of the country's existing hotel supply.
