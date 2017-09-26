The Netherlands Hotel Market Sentiment Survey 2017
The report summarises the outcome of the survey in the Netherlands. Of the respondents 34 percent came from Amsterdam and Schiphol and 66 percent from the Provinces.
The Netherlands Hotel Market Sentiment has decreased slightly but remains positive, reflecting a more guarded optimism.
