Horwath HTL Netherlands has produced their latest Hotel Market Sentiment Survey.

The survey gives a quick assessment of the market outlook for the global hotel industry, by the people on the ground, running the hotels. The survey focusses on the current outlook for occupancy, average room rates and total revenue and what the operators feel is going to happen based on their experience.

The report summarises the outcome of the survey in the Netherlands. Of the respondents 34 percent came from Amsterdam and Schiphol and 66 percent from the Provinces.

The Netherlands Hotel Market Sentiment has decreased slightly but remains positive, reflecting a more guarded optimism.

