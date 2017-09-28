Kenya is set to undergo a major surge in available hotel rooms.

In fact, according to numbers from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database, there are currently 17 hotel projects underway in the country and once completed they will add nearly 3,500 rooms to the hospitality industry in the nation. Much of this growth is taking place in the city of Nairobi, with some properties also coming to Rift Valley, Nanyuki, Masaai Mara, Maindi and other locales.

The reasons this growth is taking place now are simple. For one, Kenya's economy is also growing, and when a developing nation's economy expands so too does the number of hotel properties. Another reason for this surge in new rooms is demand. Basically, more and more tourists are travelling throughout Kenya, both of domestic and international origin, and as a result there is a great need for more hotel rooms. This surge of visitors has corresponded with a lift of foreboding travel advisories as well, plus a series of growth incentives offered by the government. These incentives include an elimination of VAT on park fees, a removal of visa fees for children, and a reduction in park fees by Kenya Wildlife Service. That last is especially significant given the natural beauty of the landscapes found in the country.

What's also significant, is the sheer number of notable brands that are coming soon to Kenya. The 17 new hotels preparing to make their debuts in the coming years are not smalltime operations. The brands involved include such world-famous properties as JW Marriott, Pullman, Wyndham, Ibis, Hilton, Four Points by Sheraton, Radisson Blu and more.

There are a wide variety of properties coming as well, with the sizes of the hotels varying from 365 rooms on the high end, to 50 rooms on the low end. Africa has long presented an enticing set of circumstances for hotel developers, as the number of visitors to the continent has been steadily increasing and a lot of the markets are as of yet largely untapped.

However, Africa does present a distinct set of challenges as well, with many investors saying one of the biggest hurdles is that it is often difficult to staff the hotel with local workers who are trained in the ways of high end global hospitality. If Kenya is any indication, however, for those willing to take the risk, Africa can pay great dividends.

The following projects are currently underway in Kenya:

